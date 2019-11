BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Liam Radford brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include Belleville deciding to rebrand its downtown district; Belleville’s first-ever emergency shelter opening its doors to homeless people in the area on Dec. 2.; and in sports, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is eliminated from the Women’s Tennis Association finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova with a left-knee injury.