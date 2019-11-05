Annual Christmas at Presqu’ile arts event draws thousands

By Allen Steinberg

BRIGHTON – The 28th annual Christmas at Presqu’ile arts and craft show is expected to draw a great turnout when it resumes Wednesday.

In total, close to 3,000 people have expressed their interest on Facebook, and last year, Friends of Presqu’ile Park volunteer Linda Collins says, the event brought out 5,000, making it the largest event at Presqu’ile each year.

The organizers select more than 130 artists from across Ontario to showcase their craft. Attendees will have the chance to purchase their jewelry, knits, food items, and art from several other mediums. Last year, Collins says, over $25,000 was raised from this event, with the proceeds going toward funding the park and the variety of programs it runs in the community.

The first weekend for the show, held at Presqu’ile Provincial Park, was this past Saturday and Sunday, and it runs for three more days: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The show opens at 10 a.m. and vendors will close up shop at 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

More to come.