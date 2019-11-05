Loyalist Lancers volleyball teams lose both games against Huskies

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Both Loyalist Lancers volleyball teams fell short against the George Brown Huskies on Sunday.

The women’s team dropped their last three sets, losing three to one.

They started off strong in the first set winning 26 to 24. But later they lost momentum.

The men’s team was swept, losing three sets to zero.

Each set was close, but the Lancers couldn’t make it past the Huskies.

Both teams will take on the Fleming Knights Wednesday in an away game. Women’s will start at 6 p.m. while the men’s will start at 8 p.m.