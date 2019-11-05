Belleville man found carrying 20,000 dollars worth of drugs, police say

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – A 24-year-old Belleville faces drug charges after Belleville Police found 20,000 dollars worth of cocaine and methamphetamine on him early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were patrolling a North Front Street bar when they saw a man wanted for failing to attend court.

Police say they arrested the man and found 20,000 dollars worth of cocaine and methamphetamine in a bag he was carrying.

The man was held at police headquarters pending a bail hearing.