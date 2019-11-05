Quinte West says water is safe to drink after water main break in Trenton

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – The city of Quinte West says its water is safe to drink after a water main break in Trenton. The city says the break is causing water discolouration and air in waterlines in residences and businesses west of the Trent River.

The break has affected municipal water service from north of Nicholas Street to Telephone Road., Stockdale Road, adjacent subdivisions and the area leading up to McCurdy Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Emergency repairs are scheduled on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. and will continue until it is completed.

The affected area may experience lack of water pressure during the repair as well as colour discolouration and air in waterlines until flushing is complete.

The city asks residence and businesses affected to limit their water use during this time. They’re also asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Water Street and Nicholas Street as they restrict lanes to do the repair.