Environment Canada issues a strong wind warning

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – Environment Canada is issuing a wind warning for Prince Edward County and Belleville. Winds gust around 90 km/h are expected to develop in the county early Wednesday evening.

Winds will ease later Wednesday night and power outages are possible, Environment Canada said.

The strongest wind gusts will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline, it said.

A weather warning was also issued for Belleville with strong winds gusting 80 km/h are expected to develop early Wednesday evening.

The Lower Trent Conservation is also issuing a water safety statement for a possible shoreline flooding.

It says the strong winds may cause flooding and erosion damage from high waves.