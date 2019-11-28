Numerous fatalities in Kingston plane crash

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – Numerous people are dead after a small plane crashed in Kingston around supper time Wednesday, according to Kingston police.

Police say the small aircraft went down between the area of Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday warning the wind was gusting near 60 km/h. As well at the time, there was low visibility due to mist and light rain.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is on the scene investigating with Kingston Police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the scene until the investigation is completed.

More to come.

