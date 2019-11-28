Senators battle back to win third straight

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators came back last night to beat the Laval Rocket extending their win streak to three games.

The Senators took control of the game in the first leading 2-0. Laval would score in the second and then score two quick goals in the first minute of the third period to take a 3-2 lead.

But the Senators didn’t back down.

Three straight goals from the Senators turned things around.

Left wing Alex Formenton scored the go-ahead goal nearly 11 minutes into the third period, his second of the night.

Formenton is now tied for the most goals on the Senators roster this season with eight.

The Senators are currently tenth in the eastern conference with an 11-8-1 record.

In other B-Sens news, the Ottawa Senators have sent down forward Max Veronneau to the Belleville Senators, and forward Chris Clapperton and defenseman Trent Bourque have been sent back to the Brampton Beast.

The team will look to keep the momentum going on the road Friday when they play the Binghamton Devils at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:05 p.m.