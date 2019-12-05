The cricket scene at Loyalist College is strong among international students

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – Cricket is a sport that domestic students may not be very familiar with, but it is very popular among the international students at Loyalist College.

Every Thursday, there is indoor cricket at the Loyalist Sports Dome from 8 – 10 p.m. and a vast majority of the students who come to play are international students.

Abhishek Shingare is an international student from Pune, India. He plays for Loyalist’s indoor cricket team, but he comes here on Thursdays to get some extra practice.

Shingare enjoys everything about cricket, but it is fielding he loves most about the game. “It’s very good to see the ball coming at you, judging the ball, stopping the ball, catching the ball.”

Shingare was also the captain of Loyalist’s cricket team that won the fair play award. “We have been winning fair play awards for a long time now. We almost won the championship last time, and now we aim to win it.”

He has been playing the game since September 2018. “After school, after college, after office, doesn’t matter I used to play every day. When I found out Loyalist had a cricket team that was great news for me. I now play twice a week. I was not even expecting to be a player in the team, but we play a little different cricket here that suits my game. I was chosen not only as a player, but as a captain. Under my captaincy, we won the first ever cricket match for Loyalist College.”

Annesh Musugu is from Hyderabad, India. He played professional cricket in India before coming to Canada. He still plays the sport as a hobby. “I played under 13, and under 15 for my state of Telangana in India. I could not continue because of my studies and there is way too much competition in India.”

The thing he likes the most about the game is chasing runs while batting. “Similar to baseball, I like hitting home runs.”

The cricket equivalent of a home run in baseball is when you hit the ball over the outer boundary and score six runs. This is commonly referred to as a “six” in cricket.

Musugu also shared his opinion about the status of cricket in Canada, and the potential for the sport to grow more popular.

“I don’t know if you know this, but cricket was the national game of Canada.”

Cricket was originally a British sport that was played back when Canada was part of the British Empire. The first ever cricket international was a test match between the United States and the British Empire’s Canadian province back in 1844. Canada won the game by 29 runs. Canada’s first prime minister John A. MacDonald originally named cricket as Canada’s first national sport back in 1867.

“It’s nice to have a game of cricket in Canada where there are no facilities for cricket, but the game is improving and now there is a few grounds just dedicated for cricket in Toronto. They also have a league which is players from different countries like professional cricketers. They come together and play a league called Global T20 that is in Toronto every year, and there is a lot of money involved,” said Musugu.

In the Global T20 league, six teams from Brampton, Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg play a shorter tournament style competition rather than a long and gruelling season that other notable sports leagues typically play. The Indian Premier League has become one of the most popular and profitable sports competitions in the world using a similar format. The Winnipeg Hawks won the Global T20 league in 2019 after a thrilling championship match victory against the Vancouver Knights.

Josh Roberts is a domestic student from Conception Bay South, Newfoundland. He is a part of the campus rec team here at Loyalist. He says he knew absolutely nothing about cricket before this began, but he has found it quite interesting. “I think that cricket is really fun. There is a lot of really cool different things going in to the game. It is really challenging and is a lot of fun.”

When asked about his favourite part of the sport, he says he likes the batting the most. “I love how the people bowling can throw the ball so differently. There can be spin, it could be hard, it could be slow, so you really got to be on your toes.”



