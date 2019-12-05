Lancers mid-season wrap

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – The Lancers wrapped up the first half of the season on Saturday with both a basketball and volleyball double-header. There are no more varsity sports until the new year.

The women’s volleyball team comes in to December just holding on to a playoff spot, being one game up on Centennial. They are also on a five game losing skid. The Lancers have won 10 sets and lost 24 in their first nine games.

Ryan Stoness, the head coach of the team, thinks this is a young squad that has outperformed expectations despite the 2-7 record.

“We have a really young team. The record doesn’t necessarily show that. We only have two returning players and we are doubtful to get a playoff position in which we are currently sitting in. We have shown some really good improvement against some good teams in the last couple of games.”

When it comes to some improvements that could be made, Stoness says they are working on transitioning from a developing team to a performing team.

“Instead of focusing on limiting mistakes, we are focused on creating offence and creating points. We are focusing on things like how we are transitioning our passing into high percentage hitting, how do we serve tougher so we are getting points on serves, and how do we block a little tougher.”

Stoness says there will be some training scheduled in the month of December to keep players in tune over the break. Also there will be some intense training on January 3rd, 4th , and 5th, as well as some in-house exhibition games.

Heading into the winter break, the men’s vollleyball team sits seventh in the OCAA East with a 3-6 record. They are currently two games up on Seneca for a berth in the playoff qualifiers.

Throughout the first nine games of the season, the Lancers have won a total of 15 sets, and have lost 19.

In Saturday’s game against Canadore, the Lancers fought back from being down two sets to none to send the match to a deciding fifth set, but ultimately fell short by losing the final frame 15 to 11.

The Lancers have lost three of their last four games. However, there are some positives that can be taken away from the first half of the season.

“It’s good that we are not peaking so early right now, and that we are able to build. For our second half we are going down a really good path. We played some good teams and we were putting up a really good fight.” says Lancers assistant coach Raymond Le. He also says that the team plays like they have nothing to lose.

When asked about some negatives, Le points out that they just need to limit silly mistakes.

Left-side Josh Roberts is one of the Lancers best players, and he says that this is a young team with room for improvement.

“We competed with all these top teams, we had close fought five-set matches with Canadore and Georgian who are number two and number three respectively in the eastern conference right now. We just need to bring that sense of urgency from the last three sets right away.”

On the basketball side, the women Lancers were able to win their first three games of the season, but are on a five-game losing skid ever since. There is not much margin for error as they only sit one game up on Centennial heading into the second half of the season. The Lancers have scored a total of 462 points in their first eight games, an average of 57.75 points per game, which is the 16th best out of 19 teams in the OCAA. They have allowed 537 points, an average of 67.1 points against per game. That ranks 13th overall.

This team seems to be making a good effort and the defence is there, but the issue is hitting shots and generating offence.

Brittney Mason leads the team in different categories including points, rebounds, and blocks. Photo courtesy of Loyalist LancersThe men’s Lancers head into the mid-season interval four games up on the St. Lawrence Vikings for a playoff spot. The Lancers rank second league wide in field goal percentage, with a 46.9 per cent success rate.

The team has scored a total of 871 points, which is second and only two points behind Seneca in the entire OCAA East. On the defensive side of the ball, they have allowed 765 points in 10 games. This is fifth best in the east among 11 teams.

Lancers head coach Patrick Kabeya says the Lancers are quite a versatile team with offensive firepower.

“We flirted with 100 points a few times and actually got to it a few times. Also when we played against U of T Mississauga on Saturday, the Lancers had a total of 32 assists which is the most I have ever seen for us, and in the league. In a five man offence where everyone can touch the basketball and contribute offensively, and to have the stats to back it up is something I appreciate.”

Kabeya thinks focus needs to be improved on.

“We have had quite a bit of games where maybe we are up 20 points or so, and then we ended up relinquishing the lead and it ended up being a four or five point game. Sure enough with our firepower we can put them away. The closer you draw to the playoffs the harder it becomes, as everyone has a reason why they are there. They can come back and steal a win from you.”

The Lancers will have practices this week and next until the team goes home for the holidays. The team will return from winter break earlier than most students on December 29th. They will hold an exhibition game against University of Ontario Tech on January 3rd.