91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Monday Dec. 2, 2019, 4 p.m.

  • December 4, 2019 at 3:54 pm

BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Connor Robinson brings you the latest from the Quinte region. Headlines include Ukraine’s leader speaking out about the phone call that spurred Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry; concerns over military spending during the upcoming NATO talks in London; and a Black Friday climate strike by students from Albert College.

