91X Newscast: Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, 4 p.m.

  • December 5, 2019 at 4:05 pm

BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Connor Robinson brings you the latest from the Quinte region. Headlines include thousands of Ontario high school teachers striking for the day; US president Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two-faced after he criticised Trump during NATO talks in London; and the kick-off of the Feed the Meter campaign in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

