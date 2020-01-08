Paint Nite encouraging creativity and relaxation

By Evan Doherty

BELLEVILLE – Walking into Shoeless Joe’s, on a Monday night you hear the usual sports games banter and see TVs mounted showing various events across the walls. But, go a little further into the lounge area and you’ll find a group of artists at work.

Anyone who wants to come to paint is welcome at Paint Nite every Monday and learn to paint in an unconventional environment.

Tables are lined with table cloths and paper plates are covered with paints ranging in colour from red and bright pink to deep shades of blue. Canvases, brushes, and water sit next to the beer, wine, and cocktails that people enjoy as they paint.

A Paint Nite is where a group of people who get together and paint a certain subject or theme each week. It’s usually hosted by a local artist who acts as a guide.

The hostess on this Paint Nite is Sara Bessin, an art teacher from Eastside Secondary School.

She said the events are put on by Yaymaker, an event planning company that hosts different art events around the community such as sign making, plant pot decorating alongside the popular Paint Nites.

“It’s just like a little activity to do while you’re drinking. It’s just something you do with friends. Basically it works out for Yaymaker and the venue because they get more clients on event nights. It works both ways,” Bessin said.

However, an event like this is far from a traditional art class. It’s meant to be fun and socializing is also important. That is why it’s hosted at the pub rather than somewhere like a studio, she said.

It’s also a chance to meet new people and socialize.

“Painting is something people can talk about while they’re doing it. Also when people are drinking they tend to get friendly. It’s not supposed to be stressful. It’s just relaxing,” she said. “You get to go out to dinner with people you don’t usually go out with. You go out drinking and meet some new people.”

She said people usually come back after coming to one session because they enjoy each other’s company. All eight people on this Monday had attended previously.

“We have a lot of regulars. People in this community know each other because they’re a lot of people who attend many of the events,” Bessin said.

One of those regulars is Tracey Bronson. She said that painting helps her relieve stress.

“Coming out hereafter finishing work gives me time to go out, hang out with friends and have some me time,” Bronson said.

She said that she wasn’t much of an artist before going to her first Paint Nite.

“Before going to my first paint nite, I had barely picked up a paintbrush and my friend invited me to come here and it was actually pretty fun. I’ve been coming weekly ever since,” she said.

She said that enjoying herself is why she likes going to these events so much.

“My friends and I come to these events to have fun. Our paintings aren’t always perfect, but that doesn’t matter,” Bronson said.