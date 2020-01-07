Golden Hawks looking to finish out season strong

By Ryan Peddigrew

QUINTE WEST – With 14 games left in their OHJL regular season, the Trenton Golden Hawks are hoping to keep their slim lead ahead of the Wellington Dukes atop the East Division.

The Golden Hawks are sporting an impressive 29-8-1-2 record this season so far, but only have a one point lead in the standings over their equally competitive regional rivals, the Wellington Dukes.

Alex Guiney is the Golden Hawks assistant general manager, and says that one of the keys to this great season for Trenton is their roster depth.

“We have one of the deepest, most talented rosters in our league and I think the point total reflects that.”

He also commended their goaltending tandem of Anand Oberoi (16-7-0-3) and Oliver Troop (13-3-1-0) as well as their many returning players for their success this season.

Guiney also added the Trenton will be active at the upcoming trade deadline.

The hottest battle for the Golden Hawks is always the battle of Quinte against the Wellington Dukes. The Dukes are also having a great season (29-7-2-0) and are jockeying with Trenton for the East Division title down the stretch.

Guiney said the battle of Quinte is just a different game than the average.

“It’s a great rivalry between two really strong hockey clubs. It’s unique that we’re both so competitive and close together. It creates a playoffs-like atmosphere. Guys have pride, we want to be the better team locally. When you have 1000 people in the rink screaming, chanting and banging on the glass, you want to put on a show. We feed off the energy of our crowd in those games,” said Guiney.

The battle of Quinte has raged four times so far this season, and the Golden Hawks have lost three of the matchups and tied one. With a high likelihood of seeing the Dukes in the second round of the OJHL playoffs and three more games against Wellington this season, they’ll look to turn the tide.