Three Belleville Senators players chosen for the AHL All Star Classic

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Three Belleville Senators players will be heading to the upcoming AHL All-Star Classic in California on Jan. 26 and 27.

Forwards Rudolfs Balcers and Drake Batherson will join the North Division alongside rookie Josh Norris who will be an injury replacement player on the bench. For all three, it will be their first time as AHL All-Stars.

Balcers has played 20 games this season scoring eight goals and seventeen assists giving him 25 points overall. Batherson is fourth in the league with 42 points and followed by Josh Norris with 40 points.

The AHL will have four divisions, the North, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific. Each division will have 12 players chosen by committees of AHL coaches.

The 2020 roster will feature 33 first-time AHL All-Stars and 12 former first draft choices.

The first All-Star game took place 78 years ago on Feb. 3, 1942, at The Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The competition will start on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. and will end Monday, Jan. 27.