Picton residents lose money as OPP are warning the public of a phone scam

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Prince Edward OPP issued a warning Wednesday about a phone scam after two people received calls from someone claiming to be with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The OPP says one person was scammed into giving the caller $500 in iTunes gift cards by providing them with the bar codes of the cards.

The second person is reported to have provided the caller with their social insurance number, police say.

The OPP says it is important to remember scammers not only target retirees, but anyone can be a victim of scams. They added that the government will never ask for gift cards, so be aware if you receive any calls asking for one.