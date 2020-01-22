Prince Edward County announces the next administrator for seniors’ home

By Logan Somers

PICTON – Prince Edward County council announced it has a new administrator for H.J. McFarland Memorial Home, a seniors’ care home in Picton.

Kyle Cotton will begin his role on Feb. 23 succeeding current Administrator Natasha Williams, who will return to her position as the Director of Care at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home. Williams had previously gotten the position after Kim Mauro resigned as administrator in July 2019.

“I am pleased to welcome Kyle to the County. His experience and skills will serve the County and H.J. McFarland Memorial Home well,” said Mayor Steve Ferguson in a press release.

Cotton has more than 15 years of experience in long-term care management, the press release stated. He has worked for a variety of non- profit and private long-term care homes.

H.J. McFarland Memorial Home is a County operated 84-bed living facility for seniors.

In the press release it also states that the home will be redeveloped, and get an additional 76 beds.