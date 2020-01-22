New Democrat MPPs in Belleville to talk long-term care Wednesday afternoon

By Robert D. Champagne

BELLEVILLE – Three New Democrat MPPs will be in Belleville Wednesday afternoon for a press conference about long-term care in Hastings County.

The three MPPs come from across Ontario: Ian Arthur from Kingston and the Islands riding,Sandy Shaw of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas and Sol Mamakwa of Kiiwetinoong riding.

Although the message sent out by the NDP didn’t contain much information about what they will talk about, it is likely they will criticize Ontario’s Conservative government for what the New Democrats see as inadequate long-term care funding.

QNet News will be there. More to come.