Local MP announces he’s running for Conservative Party leadership

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Derek Sloan, the rookie MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, announced he’s making a run for leader of the federal Conservative Party.

Sloan, 35, edged out former Liberal MP Mike Bossio in last October’s federal election. He is currently the deputy justice and attorney general critic.

In a press release, Sloan says the reason he is running is because of the problems currently facing Canada.

“There are a lot of concerns in Canada right now. I am concerned with the current mix of candidates, we are not going to get a full, big, bold, Conservative policy,” he said.

He added, “I feel the party focuses strictly on economic issues, which are very valid, but we need to go above and beyond. We need to be the dominant political force in this country.”

Prior to being elected in 2019 Sloan was a practising lawyer. He has no prior political experience.

Sloan posted a video on Twitter announcing his candidacy. In it, he says “it’s time to stop being ashamed of being conservative.”

The race for Conservative leadership officially began Jan. 13. Andrew Scheer announced his resignation as Conservative leader on Dec. 12.

This time around, the rules for candidates are a little different than the previous race in 2017.

Candidates will need to submit $300,000 to the party including a $100,000 refundable compliance deposit. Candidates will also need to gather 3,000 signatures from registered party members.

They will be able to donate $25,000 to the large $300,000 sum, but the rest must be raised.

The 2017 race had candidates only raising $100,000 and they only required 300 signatures to run.

The vote will take place in Toronto on June 27.