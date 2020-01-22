Local

28th annual Campbellford Polar Plunge Saturday

  • January 22, 2020 at 1:31 pm

By Graham Whittaker

BELLEVILLE – Snow is in the forecast for the 28th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday in Campbellford.

Participants who are brave enough will take a dip into the freezing Trent River to raise money for Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

The plunge will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Lions Park. Organizers suggest that partiicpants arrive by 11:30 a.m.

The fundraising goal this year is $15,000. Pledges can be made in person or online.

Those looking to participate can pre-register a team  by sending an email to polarplungecmh@gmail.com or calling 705-761-7155.

Related posts:

  1. Brighton Applefest welcomes Colin James
  2. Belleville group Write for Rights
  3. Operation Red Nose gears up for the holiday season
  4. Belleville cops and kids brave the cold to ice fish
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: