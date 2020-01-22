28th annual Campbellford Polar Plunge Saturday

By Graham Whittaker

BELLEVILLE – Snow is in the forecast for the 28th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday in Campbellford.

Participants who are brave enough will take a dip into the freezing Trent River to raise money for Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

The plunge will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Lions Park. Organizers suggest that partiicpants arrive by 11:30 a.m.

The fundraising goal this year is $15,000. Pledges can be made in person or online.

Those looking to participate can pre-register a team by sending an email to polarplungecmh@gmail.com or calling 705-761-7155.