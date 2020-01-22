Section of Dundas Street East closed after crash brings down hydro pole

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Dundas Street East will be closed westbound from Church to Pinnacle streets until approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday after a car crash that brought down hydro wires.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, and caused a hydro pole to be knocked down, according to Belleville police. Employees of Veridian, Belleville’s hydro supplier, are working on replacing the pole.

One person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries in the crash, and police say the investigation is on going.