Section of Dundas Street East closed after crash brings down hydro pole

  • January 22, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Police were on the scene of a car crash that caused a hydro pole to go down. Photo by Jo Ostrande, Facebook

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Dundas Street East will be closed westbound from Church to Pinnacle streets until approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday after a car crash that brought down hydro wires. 

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, and caused a hydro pole to be knocked down, according to Belleville police. Employees of Veridian, Belleville’s hydro supplier, are working on replacing the pole. 

One person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries in the crash, and police say the investigation is on going.  

