How a group of Brighton knitters is helping breast-cancer survivors

  • January 30, 2020 at 12:20 pm

By Olivia Waldriff

BRIGHTON – The Brighton Public Library  hosts a knitting program for every knitter, from beginner to pro.

For two hours every Wednesday, a group of women who share a love for knitting and crocheting get together and work on projects to help the community.

They’ve done work for hospice, churches, the Belleville hospital and local events.

Wednesday Knits is an opportunity for people who knit to share tips and work on their latest projects.

No registration is required, but everyone must bring their own knitting supplies.

 

