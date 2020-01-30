Loyalist students join basketball world in mourning Kobe Bryant

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – The Black Mamba, a snake that is a lethal predator that strikes first and repeatedly, is who Kobe Bryant was.

His basketball skills were like those of the snake, and that’s why he’s considered by many as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Bryant, who played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., that killed all nine people aboard. Among them were Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; former Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; his wife, Keri Altobelli, 46; the Altobellis’ 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa; Mamba Sports Academy assistant coach Christina Mauser, 38; helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, 50; Sarah Chester, 45; and Chester’s 13-year-old daughter, Payton Chester.

The news left people heartbroken and in disbelief.

Simon Pichl, a second-year film and TV student at Loyalist College, said Bryant had a huge impact on him. When he found out about his death he was in shock, he said.

“Kobe was one of my idols growing up. I used to play basketball growing up, and I modelled my game after him,” he said. “Someone like him going down like that – it can happen to anyone. I send my condolences to the families.”

Pichl added: “His mentality, and not just (in) basketball but (in) anything – he had that killer instinct and that killer mindset that he can do anything he set his mind to. I modelled myself after that – not just in basketball but in life too.”

Benjamin Davis, a second-year general arts and science student, said that when he found out about Bryant’s death he didn’t want it to be real. When he learned that Gianna was also one of the victims, it was even more upsetting, he said.

“She took after her dad and she was going to be this top star and was trying to get into the (Women’s National Basketball Association),” Davis said. “I would see clips of Lakers games, and I would see Kobe with his daughter talking about the game. And I just thought, ‘He’s more than just a basketball player. He cares about his family.’ He was so devoted to his daughter. Finding out that she was on the helicopter with him too was devastating, and I feel bad for his wife and his three other kids.”

Several NBA teams paid tribute to Bryant during their games this week. Early in their games, teams took either a 24-second shot-clock violation (keeping the ball for more than 24 seconds) or an eight-second backcourt violation (staying on their own side of the court for more than eight seconds) to honour Bryant’s two jersey numbers with the Lakers: first 8, then 24.

Davis plays the video game NBA 2k20 and in his own way honoured Bryant. Members of the game’s community took it upon themselves to honour the Laker legend by wearing Lakers uniforms and taking violations in their own games.

“When I was playing online I did a 24-second shot clock violation and I saw people taking an eight-second violation. It’s good that people are still honouring his legacy and will always remember him,” Davis said.

My bro sent me this video of players paying their respects for Kobe on 2k pic.twitter.com/HaHU1wRhKO

Ebenezer Teklezgi, a member of the Loyalist Lancers men’s basketball team, said it’s still surreal to know that Bryant died.

“I didn’t believe it at all at first. I saw a bunch of articles, so I had to do research for myself, and it started to get confirmed by different sources. And it just hit me hard,” he said. “I was just in shock. His daughter was 13 and she didn’t get to live her life.”

Teklezgi described Bryant’s drive and determination as what drew people toward him. It’s what he finds inspiration in, he said.

“All that mamba mentality – he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time), man. He worked his ass off and became one of the greatest. It’s just something that draws everyone towards him, and it’s bigger than basketball. His heart, his grind and how hard he works always influences me. I have his picture as my wallpaper on my phone. Every time I look at that it influences me to work hard.”

Aiden Wells, who is also on the Lancers basketball team, said Bryant was more than just an athlete: he was a huge icon.

“He put his work ethic out there. The stories you heard about him taking thousands of shots a day (were) very inspiring for me. It’s the reason why I play basketball,” he said.

It’s heartbreaking that we will never get to hear Bryant’s hall of fame induction speech, Wells said. Bryant will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year along with other legends such as Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

“I’m not sure who’s going to take over, but it’s just going to be different,” Wells said.

Apoorva Batra, the student representative on Loyalist’s board of governors, said: “When we throw something into a bin, we copy his actions and say ‘Kobe.’ Now we will say, ‘That’s for Kobe.’ “

In the NBA, players and organizations have gone to great lengths to show their respect and appreciation for Bryant and his legacy. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, said no other player will wear the number 24.

Players who wear 24 and 8 have started to informally retire their numbers. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Orlando Magic guard Terrance Ross and Los Angeles Clippers forward Maurice Harkless are among them.

Quinn Cook, a guard for the Lakers, is changing his number to 28, combining the numbers worn by Bryant and Gianna.