Loyalist students join basketball world in mourning Kobe Bryant
BELLEVILLE – The Black Mamba, a snake that is a lethal predator that strikes first and repeatedly, is who Kobe Bryant was.
His basketball skills were like those of the snake, and that’s why he’s considered by many as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Bryant, who played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., that killed all nine people aboard. Among them were Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; former Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; his wife, Keri Altobelli, 46; the Altobellis’ 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa; Mamba Sports Academy assistant coach Christina Mauser, 38; helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, 50; Sarah Chester, 45; and Chester’s 13-year-old daughter, Payton Chester.
The news left people heartbroken and in disbelief.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Simon Pichl, a second-year film and TV student at Loyalist College, said Bryant had a huge impact on him. When he found out about his death he was in shock, he said.
“Kobe was one of my idols growing up. I used to play basketball growing up, and I modelled my game after him,” he said. “Someone like him going down like that – it can happen to anyone. I send my condolences to the families.”
Pichl added: “His mentality, and not just (in) basketball but (in) anything – he had that killer instinct and that killer mindset that he can do anything he set his mind to. I modelled myself after that – not just in basketball but in life too.”
Benjamin Davis, a second-year general arts and science student, said that when he found out about Bryant’s death he didn’t want it to be real. When he learned that Gianna was also one of the victims, it was even more upsetting, he said.
“She took after her dad and she was going to be this top star and was trying to get into the (Women’s National Basketball Association),” Davis said. “I would see clips of Lakers games, and I would see Kobe with his daughter talking about the game. And I just thought, ‘He’s more than just a basketball player. He cares about his family.’ He was so devoted to his daughter. Finding out that she was on the helicopter with him too was devastating, and I feel bad for his wife and his three other kids.”
Several NBA teams paid tribute to Bryant during their games this week. Early in their games, teams took either a 24-second shot-clock violation (keeping the ball for more than 24 seconds) or an eight-second backcourt violation (staying on their own side of the court for more than eight seconds) to honour Bryant’s two jersey numbers with the Lakers: first 8, then 24.
Davis plays the video game NBA 2k20 and in his own way honoured Bryant. Members of the game’s community took it upon themselves to honour the Laker legend by wearing Lakers uniforms and taking violations in their own games.
“When I was playing online I did a 24-second shot clock violation and I saw people taking an eight-second violation. It’s good that people are still honouring his legacy and will always remember him,” Davis said.
My bro sent me this video of players paying their respects for Kobe on 2k pic.twitter.com/HaHU1wRhKO
Ebenezer Teklezgi, a member of the Loyalist Lancers men’s basketball team, said it’s still surreal to know that Bryant died.
“I didn’t believe it at all at first. I saw a bunch of articles, so I had to do research for myself, and it started to get confirmed by different sources. And it just hit me hard,” he said. “I was just in shock. His daughter was 13 and she didn’t get to live her life.”
Teklezgi described Bryant’s drive and determination as what drew people toward him. It’s what he finds inspiration in, he said.
“All that mamba mentality – he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time), man. He worked his ass off and became one of the greatest. It’s just something that draws everyone towards him, and it’s bigger than basketball. His heart, his grind and how hard he works always influences me. I have his picture as my wallpaper on my phone. Every time I look at that it influences me to work hard.”
Aiden Wells, who is also on the Lancers basketball team, said Bryant was more than just an athlete: he was a huge icon.
“He put his work ethic out there. The stories you heard about him taking thousands of shots a day (were) very inspiring for me. It’s the reason why I play basketball,” he said.
It’s heartbreaking that we will never get to hear Bryant’s hall of fame induction speech, Wells said. Bryant will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year along with other legends such as Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
“I’m not sure who’s going to take over, but it’s just going to be different,” Wells said.
Apoorva Batra, the student representative on Loyalist’s board of governors, said: “When we throw something into a bin, we copy his actions and say ‘Kobe.’ Now we will say, ‘That’s for Kobe.’ “
In the NBA, players and organizations have gone to great lengths to show their respect and appreciation for Bryant and his legacy. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, said no other player will wear the number 24.
Players who wear 24 and 8 have started to informally retire their numbers. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Orlando Magic guard Terrance Ross and Los Angeles Clippers forward Maurice Harkless are among them.
Quinn Cook, a guard for the Lakers, is changing his number to 28, combining the numbers worn by Bryant and Gianna.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾