Body found in Trent-Severn Waterway

  • January 30, 2020 at 10:08 am

By Ryan Peddigrew

BELLEVILLE – Northumberland OPP are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Trent-Severn Waterway at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Ontario Power Generation station at Hagues Reach – Lock 10. 

Officers were notified that a body had been discovered. Police say the coroner was also at the scene. The body is being sent to Kingston for post-mortem examination.

The investigation is being conducted with the Central Region Forensic Identification Service and is ongoing.

