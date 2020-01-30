Local

OPP investigating Deseronto property damage

  • January 30, 2020 at 11:39 am

By Ryan Peddigrew

BELLEVILLE – Lennox and Addington OPP are investigating damage to a residential property in Deseronto that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say a resident of Green Street was alarmed when they heard glass breaking in their house early Tuesday morning. The person found that one of the front windows, which looks out onto Green Street, was broken, possibly by a projectile.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call Lennox and Addington OPP at 613-354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122.

