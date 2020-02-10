Huge win for Trenton hospital on and off the ice

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE– The Trenton Golden Hawks and Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation teamed up on Saturday afternoon for a big win on the national stage.

The Golden Hawks were selected to host the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s game of the week on Saturday at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Community Gardens against the Markham Royals.

The game was aired on national television by CHCH TV.

It was an opportunity for the Hawks and the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation (TMHF) to partner up and raise money toward covering the gaps in funding at the hospital.

TMHF Executive Director Wendy Warner said the hospital depends on fundraising to purchase vital items not funded by the Ontario government.

“The Ministry of Health funds operations, utilities and staffing but not capital equipment. We depend on that equipment to give patients the health care they deserve,” she said.

The Hawks skated away with a 7-3 win, but the biggest win on the afternoon went to TMHF. The partnered initiative, Face-off for Foundation, raised over $10,000.

The initiative was launched shortly after the Golden Hawks were awarded the nationally broadcasted game at the start of the current season.

“We have partnered with the TMHF in the past and this seemed to be a logical expansion of that partnership,” said Golden Hawks assistant general manager Alex Guiney.

The money raised will go directly towards bringing in life-saving equipment to the hospital, said Warner.

The Golden Hawks auctioned off their special addition game-worn jerseys, collected donations and ran a coast-to-coast-to-coast online auction. All the proceeds went to TMHF.

“We’re incredibly proud of the support from our sponsors, our fans, and our volunteers. To be in the national spotlight and have the city come out and support us and the Hospital Foundation really showcased the amazing hockey community we have here in Trenton and Quinte West,” said Guiney.

With Saturday’s win, the Golden Hawks took sole possession of first place in the entire OJHL, with only three games remaining in the regular season.

The team returns to action on Friday night as they host the Whitby Fury at 7:30 p.m.