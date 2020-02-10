Latest stories

Police seize knives, machetes and other weapons in Port Hope arrest

  • February 10, 2020 at 11:54 am

Weapons confiscated by Northumberland OPP in Port Hope Sunday after getting an alert about a domestic incident in Prince Edward County. Photo by Northumberland OPP

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – A domestic incident in Prince Edward County has led to the confiscation of multiple weapons, including knives, machetes, a starter pistol, a collapsible metal baton and dog spray.

The Northumberland County OPP say that late Sunday morning they were given details about a domestic incident that had occurred in Prince Edward County, along with a description of the suspect. Shortly after that, they made an arrest in Port Hope and seized the weapons.

The man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

He was turned over to the Prince Edward County OPP and held in custody. He is to appear at a bail hearing Monday.

Related posts:

  1. Northumberland OPP responds to 33 fake calls over weekend
  2. Driver and passenger charged for bail violations
  3. Woman charged with impaired driving near Madoc
  4. OPP officer involved in collision charged
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: