Police seize knives, machetes and other weapons in Port Hope arrest

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – A domestic incident in Prince Edward County has led to the confiscation of multiple weapons, including knives, machetes, a starter pistol, a collapsible metal baton and dog spray.

The Northumberland County OPP say that late Sunday morning they were given details about a domestic incident that had occurred in Prince Edward County, along with a description of the suspect. Shortly after that, they made an arrest in Port Hope and seized the weapons.

The man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

He was turned over to the Prince Edward County OPP and held in custody. He is to appear at a bail hearing Monday.