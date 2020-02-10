Construction of Belleville police station on track

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – The new Belleville police station is still currently under construction, but is looking at July for its official opening.

For 10 years the police searched for a new location for their station. In 2016 a decision was made to use the 9.5-acre land at 459 Sidney Street.

The design for the station took approximately 18 months to complete with input from a variety of community members and police officials.

The new station, 67,000-square-foot, is nearly double in size compared to the current station,37,000-square-foot.

Thanks to the increase in space, police will have upgraded and new facilities to their operations.

One new feature the station will have is a community boardroom that will be available for use by non-profit community organizations. It will also house a new forensic evidence examination facility and a bigger area for its K-9 unit.

More to come.