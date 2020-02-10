Woman arrested after driving car off the road while impaired

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – A woman is charged with driving while impaired after driving a car into a ditch, Lennox and Addington OPP say.

On Sunday around 6 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car in the ditch on Switzerville Road in Napanee.

While on the scene police suspected the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence.

No one was injured in the collision.

The 19-year-old Napanee woman was arrested and charged with the operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police also suspended her driver’s licence and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in Napanee Court on February 25.