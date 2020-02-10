Wellington Dukes defeat Oakville Blades in overtime

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – The Wellington Dukes overcame a deficit Saturday night after beating the Oakville Blades 4-3 in overtime.

Defenseman Brett Humberstone scored his 4th goal of the season and had the only goal in the second period.

The Dukes were down by two goals before storming back. Forward Brodie McDougall tied the game 2-2 on the power play and scored his 8th goal of the season.

Defenseman Quinn Hanna scored the game-winning goal in overtime for his 14th goal of the season. He also became the 5th Dukes defenseman to record 50 points in a regular season.

Their next game is Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the Toronto Patriots.