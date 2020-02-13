Belleville businesses bracing for Valentine’s Day rush

By Evan Doherty

BELLEVILLE – Flowers and chocolate are a classic pairing when it comes to the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, and Belleville florists and chocolate shops are putting everything they have into preparing for the big day.

Anne MacKinnon, owner of Barber’s Flowers on Front Street downtown, says planning for Valentine’s Day takes time and effort.

“We do anything we can ahead of time: prepping wrapping materials or bags or ribbons, that kind of stuff,” she said – so that when customers come through the door on Valentine’s Day, “we can sort of just grab what we have set aside, wrap it and get it out the door.”

The most popular flowers for Valentine’s Day are red roses, she said: “It’s always your classic red rose.” But others are gaining in popularity, she added, citing carnations and gerbera daisies.

The big day is hectic, MacKinnon said. She brings in extra staff to keep up with demand.

“Our staff quintuples. Like last year, (Valentine’s Day) was on a Thursday. Normally on a Thursday we have three people working – and last year we had 15 people … We might have 15 or more again this year.”

Hers isn’t the only flower shop with a packed schedule for Feb. 14.

Rebecca Burlington, owner of Flowers by Dustin, also on Front Street downtown, said a big part of her shop’s preparation is its online presence.

“We have advertising and promotions going on this week,” she told QNet News Monday. “We have to tailor our website so that it matches what people are looking for.”

Flowers are an old tradition for Valentine’s Day, Burlington said.

“Flowers were used in the Victorian times as a symbol of love that had to be kept in secret. So each flower had its own meaning. The rose became the icon in terms of demonstrating love. Plus when it’s winter and icky with all the snow, who doesn’t want to see something beautiful?”

At Live, Love and Laugh Flowers, Gifts and Antiques on Bell Boulevard, owner Lynn Ackerman said Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are among the busiest times for her staff.

“Valentine’s is the most intense … because basically we prepare, prepare, prepare,” Ackerman said “We’ve been preparing for this since the 15th of December, at which time I had to order the quality roses that I wanted to be able to get.”

But flowers aren’t the only traditional gift for Valentine’s Day. Chocolate – whether given on its own or paired with flowers – is also popular.

Like the local florists, Donini Chocolate on Bell Boulevard plans well in advance for Valentine’s Day. Chocolate production for Feb. 14 starts in the fall, according to manager Antonia Zambri.

“We do Valentine’s production right up to the day of. The chocolate-covered strawberries and things like that are done the day that someone orders,” Zambri said.

Chocolate is a great way to show love, she said.

“Very few people in the world don’t like chocolate. Everybody is excited about getting chocolate as a little sweet treat.”