Belleville smoking clinic helps users kick the habit

By Graham Whittaker

BELLEVILLE – Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is hosting free clinics to assist those who are trying to quit smoking by providing a variety of treatment options.

Using a combination of behavioural therapy and nicotine substitute products, the clinic is prepared to assist members of the community who may be struggling with tobacco and nicotine addiction.

David Patterson, one of the so-called “quit coaches” working at the clinics, and says that, while the majority of those trying to quit are in their 40s, he is very impressed when he sees a young person make a step towards recovery.

“It’s mostly people 45 and over, unfortunately,” he said. “A lot of times we’ll get people who are scared into quitting because they’ve had some sort of negative health event. They’re scared and they want to quit.”

The program offers multiple treatment options to assist with every step along the way of cutting tobacco out of your life, whether you’re trying to go one day without a cigarette or trying to cope with withdrawal symptoms, he said.

The symptoms of nicotine withdrawal vary from person to person, Patterson said.

“A big one is irritability. But it can manifest in physical symptoms like light headaches, nausea, people get dizzy or problems focusing.”

The clinic focuses largely on risk-reduction strategies, as opposed to quitting cold turkey, Patterson said. These strategies seek to curb habits and symptoms using nicotine patches, gum or, in some cases, vape products.

While vaping has proven to be an effective stepping stone toward quitting, the use of vape products is not a cure for nicotine addiction, he said.

“Anything that helps you quit smoking tobacco products is a good thing … but there’s limited evidence that (vaping) really helps people long term.”

Vaping can also be a gateway to a new nicotine addiction among those do not use tobacco, he said, citing the recent popularity of vaping among minors.

“We are finding a lot of younger people, especially those who don’t smoke, starting the debate. Although vapes are less harmful than cigarettes, nicotine affects the developing brain.”

Consumers need to be aware that many vaping brands and products are owned by big tobacco corporations, he said.

“Where’s your money going? Juul is one of the most popular ones, and it’s owned by a tobacco company.”

Quitting smoking usually takes more than one attempt, Patterson said, adding that the chances of relapse are high. So it is a normal practice to follow treatment with a phone call to check in with a previous patient.

“For some people it’s a mindset thing,” he said. “Some people will throw their cigarettes away and not have a problem. For the most part, people might be a bit irritable for at least the first few days. The first three days are the toughest.”