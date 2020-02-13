Dukes take top spot in the league in nationally televised game

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – The Wellington Dukes dominated the Toronto Patriots on national television Wednesday night in a 7-3 win.

The game was aired across the country on CHCH TV as the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s game of the week.

The Dukes organization used the national attention to recognize their community partners and sponsors, including former National Hockey League player and founder of Fear Nothing Ontario, Shawn Antoski.

Fear Nothing was founded in 2015 after Antoski’s struggles with mental health issues. He became a strong and passionate advocate wanting to help others so he spearheaded a group in Belleville to help end the stigma.

On the ice, the Dukes came out of the gates flying.

Dylan Massie, Frank Vitucci and Jake Gagnon all scored within the first 15 minutes of the first period to give Wellington an early 3-0 lead.

The Dukes did not look back from there.

In the second period, Jacob Breckles and Evan Miller got onto the scoresheet with goals, then Vitucci added his second of the contest late in the frame to give the Dukes a 6-1 lead after two periods of play.

The Patriots scored twice in the third before Quinn Hanna scored on the power-play to ice a 7-3 win for Wellington.

Matt Dusmoor was spectacular in goal making 41 saves on 44 shots.

With the win, the Dukes passed their division rival Trenton Golden Hawks for first place in the OJHL.

Wellington has four games remaining in the regular season, including a pivotal matchup with the Golden Hawks in Trenton on Friday, Feb. 21, with the east division crown on the line.