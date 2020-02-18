Local · Sports

Golden Hawks defenceman having a record-setting season

  • February 18, 2020 at 11:19 am

By Alex Mahar 

BELLEVILLE – It was a blast from the point on Feb. 8 that set Sam Duchesne of the Trenton Golden Hawks apart from any other defenceman in franchise history. 

Playing against the Markham Royals, in a nationally televised game, Duchesne stepped into a power play shot that beat goaltender Nick Stofcheck on the glove side. 

It was no ordinary goal for the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s top defenceman in scoring: it marked Duchesne’s 53rd point of the season. That set a franchise record for points by a defenceman, surpassing Christian Lloyd’s 52 points in 2014-15. 

Find out more about Duchesne’s spectacular season below. 

 

