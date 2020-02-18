Local · Sports

Lancers basketball player reflects on career with final game looming

  • February 18, 2020 at 11:37 am

By Ryan Peddigrew

BELLEVILLE – With her competitive basketball career coming to a close soon, Piper Kehoe has her eyes on the finish line.

She’ll play her last game for the Lancers on Saturday.  Basketall is a sport she’s played and loved for most of her life.

After the Lancers played their final home game of the season on Valentine’s Day — a win against St. Lawrence — Loyalist College honoured their graduating players, Kehoe included.

QNet News is having a conversation with Piper Kehoe this week about her love of the game, reflecting on all the years she’s played and more.

More to come.

