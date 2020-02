By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – Two people were arrested on warrants after Belleville Police were called to a North Park Street address early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, police say that the two unwanted persons, a 27-year-old female and a 22-year-old male. Both had warrants for their arrest from Lennox and Addington OPP.

The two adults were arrested and held at the Belleville Police Service where they were later turned over to OPP.