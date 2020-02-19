Construction on Skyway bridge resuming March 2

By Ryan Peddigrew

BELLEVILLE – Rehabilitative work on the Skyway bridge will restart on March 2.

The construction will cause temporary single-lane closures during the day from March 2 to March 18, Prince Edward County says in a press release. Traffic will be controlled by automated flaggers and drivers can expect a five to 10-minute delay.

Starting March 19, the next section of the bridge undergoing rehabilitation will be closed to a single lane seven days a week for the rest of the construction season. The lane will also be controlled by automatic flaggers that are active 24 hours a day all week.

Any necessary full closures of the bridge will happen at night with notice being put out two weeks in advance.

The construction is expected to finish in late December 2020.