Loyalist adds cyber technology programs to campus for international students

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist College board of governors has approved adding two new programs at its Mississauga campus next January.

The new programs announced Wednesday are cybersecurity and wireless networking. Both are two years in duration.

“These two new programs are looked at for delivery in Toronto for international students,” Loyalist president Ann Marie Vaughan said in an interview with QNet News. The college expects to announce two more programs this March, she said.

There is an increase in need for cybersecurity programs right now in Ontario colleges, according to Vaughan – especially in the greater Toronto area.

The new programs could eventually be offered at Loyalist’s main campus in Belleville if there is demand from students and the local labour market, she said.

“We know that in the GTA these are popular programs. What we want (in Belleville) is to ensure there are jobs in the local labour market for our graduates, but also that it fills a need or demand for our students,” she said. “Once we know these exist, then we will definitely offer these programs in Belleville.”

Quinte Economic Development is leading a study with technology firms in the region to identify what the skills needs are going to be in the local job market, Vaughan said. The plan is share these needs with the college so it can implement new programming.

Changes in the labour force and the labour market have resulted in a decrease in enrolment by Canadian students at Loyalist, Vaughan said. But she added that she’s hopeful new programs offered at the Belleville campus will increase that enrolment.

“I suspect you will see an awful lot of new program development emerge here at Loyalist, which I think is wonderful, and good for potential students or current students that want to get into a new career.”