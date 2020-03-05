Lancer sports teams finish season with hopes for next year

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – The 2019-20 Loyalist Lancers season has come to an end, and none of the four basketball and volleyball teams have qualified for the provincial championships.

Let’s break down each team’s season a little further:

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The Lancer’s women’s volleyball team finished with a 5-13 record, which got them the eighth and final playoff spot in the east. For the playoffs, they had to crossover to play the 17-1 Fanshawe Falcons. They lost that game in straight sets.

Head coach Ryan Stoness said that the team is rebuilding and has shown some promise despite the record. “We exceeded expectations this year. We lost in the playoffs to a very talented Fanshawe Falcons team that went on to win provincials.”

Looking ahead to the 2020-21 season, the Lancers have recently signed new recruits. Brighton Matheson and Katie Burns are both from Kingston, and they have a combined 10 years of competitive volleyball experience. They were a part of the newly formed Kingston Rock volleyball club.

Jessica Yantha of Bowmanville, a member of the Durham Attack volleyball program who can really shoot the ball quite heavy on offence, is also joining the team along with her teammate Natalie Hetherington who has played for the Durham Attack for about seven years now. She has won awards of excellence from the Ontario Volleyball Association.

Stoness said one more signing will be announced at a later date. He said he has lots of optimism going ahead into next year.

The graduating seniors are Paula Bailey, Ashley MacDonald and Rachel Streekstra.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The Lancers men’s volleyball team finished the season with nine wins and nine losses. The team went 3-6 in the first half of the season, but turned it around in the second half, putting up a 6-3 record. Among teams in the east, that is the fourth best record in the second semester. The 9-9 record put them seventh in their division and they had to head to Kitchener to face the Conestoga Condors in the playoffs. The Lancers lost that game in straight sets.

Despite not qualifying for provincials, the Lancer’s men’s volleyball team had some players who got recognized by the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association. Setter Savino Marques and outside hitter Josh Roberts have been named all-stars.

We always knew they were All-Stars, now it’s official!

Congratulations, Savino & Josh! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/kggWN6P88S — Loyalist Lancers (@LoyalistLancers) February 27, 2020

Outside hitter Riley Litwiller and middle blocker Andrew Hudgins have made the all-rookie team.

Two Lancers named to the East division All-Rookie team!

Congratulations Andrew & Riley! pic.twitter.com/7UkS3sljqI — Loyalist Lancers (@LoyalistLancers) February 27, 2020

Head coach Chris Jenkins won east coach of the year.

Congratulations to our very own, Chris Jenkins, named the 2020 Men’s Volleyball East Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/0pl3lEAVDv — Loyalist Lancers (@LoyalistLancers) February 27, 2020

The graduating seniors are Josh Roberts, Caleb Seguin, Sreeraj Malieckal, Trevor Fortier and Jaden Collier.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The Lancers women’s basketball team won the first three games of the season, but have gone 3-10 since. The Lancers finished with a 6-10 record, which put them sixth in the nine-team eastern conference. They had to crossover to face the 17-1 Fanshawe Falcons in the playoffs, where they lost 92-54.

Brittney Mason finished the regular season by becoming the second highest scorer of all time with 670 points. She added six more points against Fanshawe in the playoff game.

With 22 points in her final regular season game, third year athlete, Brittany Mason moved into second place on the Lancer’s women’s basketball all time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/XTrhDFpx6p — Loyalist Lancers (@LoyalistLancers) February 24, 2020

The graduating seniors are Brittney Mason, Kate Raso and Piper Kehoe.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Lancer’s men’s basketball team finished the year with a 15-5 regular season record. They hosted the Sheridan Bruins in a Feb. 29. playoff game. The Lancers almost erased a big deficit in the second half, only to lose 93-85.

Throughout the year, Jeremiah Brown was the team leader in points with a 17.9 points per game average. That is the 19th best of all players in the OCAA.

Akim Ruot has the third best field goal percentage in the whole league, making 60 per cent of his shots.

Noah Korovesi is a graduating senior who said he has had fond memories of being part of the Lancers team. His favourite moment was when he came through in a big moment against a top team in the league. “That shot I hit against George Brown. I hit it to seal the game against the number one team in Ontario.”

The graduating seniors on the team are Noah Korovesi, Akim Ruot, Angelo Sarsonas and Aidan Wells.