Attempted murder charges in Prince Edward County

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – A Picton man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder.

The charges relate to an incident that happened Feb. 8, the Prince Edward County OPP said Wednesday morning.

That afternoon, officers were called to a report of a serious assault. The victim was airlifted to a Kingston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 52-year-old Picton man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault a short time later.

But as a result of the ongoing investigation, he has now also been charged with

Attempting to commit murder.

Breach of recognizance.

Using violence to prevent a person from receiving medical care.

Forcible confinement.

Failure to provide necessaries of life.

Four counts of administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Three counts of assault with a weapon.

Overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug.

Two counts of assault.

Using a firearm while committing an offence.

As of Wednesday morning the man was in custody, where he was to remain until his court appearance Wednesday in Belleville.

Police are not releasing his name in order to protect the identity of the victim.