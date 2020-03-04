Bath Road in Kingston still closed after train derailment

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – A busy Kingston traffic artery remains closed after a CN freight-train derailment late Wednesday morning resulted in a spill.

Bath Road remains closed for the day, according to the city of Kingston. However, Queen Mary Road, which was also closed because of the derailment, has reopened.

There were no injuries in the incident.

After the derailment, which happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m., it was reported that a food-grade product had spilled onto the tracks in the Bath Road area. However, the city of Kingston said there was no immediate danger and the risk to the public was low.

UPDATE re train derailment: crews will continue to work overnight to clear overturned rail cars. Bath Rd continues to be shut down between Armstrong Rd to the west and Queen Mary Rd to the east. Other roads now open. Pedestrians are additionally asked to avoid the area. #ygk ^sk pic.twitter.com/j0r6wrj5v4 — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 5, 2020