Golden Hawks pound Fury Tuesday night to take commanding 3-0 series lead

  • March 4, 2020 at 3:02 pm

By Alex Mahar 

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks pounded the Whitby Fury 10-2 Tuesday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the first round of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Buckland Cup playoffs. 

The Fury took an early 2-0 lead in the first period before the Golden Hawks scored 10 unanswered goals to blow out the Fury. 

Hawks forward Jared Gerger led the way offensively, scoring a hat trick. 

Among the many highlight performances, Josh Wright recorded four assists while Matt Nastasiuk, Cameron Gaylor, Sean Detloff and Colin Van Den Hurk all tallied a goal and an assist. 

Trenton goalie Anand Oberoi made 27 saves on 29 shots in net for his third win of the postseason. 

The Golden Hawks now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 with a chance for a series sweep on Friday night in Whitby at 8 p.m. 

