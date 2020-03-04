Golden Hawks pound Fury Tuesday night to take commanding 3-0 series lead

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks pounded the Whitby Fury 10-2 Tuesday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the first round of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Buckland Cup playoffs.

The Fury took an early 2-0 lead in the first period before the Golden Hawks scored 10 unanswered goals to blow out the Fury.

Hawks forward Jared Gerger led the way offensively, scoring a hat trick.

Among the many highlight performances, Josh Wright recorded four assists while Matt Nastasiuk, Cameron Gaylor, Sean Detloff and Colin Van Den Hurk all tallied a goal and an assist.

Trenton goalie Anand Oberoi made 27 saves on 29 shots in net for his third win of the postseason.

The Golden Hawks now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 with a chance for a series sweep on Friday night in Whitby at 8 p.m.