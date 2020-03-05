Amber Alert issued Wednesday night for missing Toronto boy

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – The Toronto Police Service sent out a province-wide Amber Alert around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi was abducted from North York and they don’t know who kidnapped him.

He was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. wearing a grey shirt with a hood and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

He is described as six feet tall and 140 pounds with black skin, brown eyes, and short black hair.

Police say two young men wearing bandanas abducted him in a black SUV. The vehicle was last seen in North York.

A vehicle matching the description was reportedly seen in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area around the same time the boy was abducted.

The vehicle is described as dark coloured, possibly a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized tires, a front-mounted brush bar and round fog lights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-2222.