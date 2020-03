By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – Prince Edward County OPP say they are concerned for the well-being of a 27-year-old woman who’s been reported missing.

Kayla Rose was last seen on Tuesday in Picton. She is described as a four foot, 11 inch, white woman with red hair.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.