Bancroft OPP investigating suspicious death

  • March 9, 2020 at 12:54 pm

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – No charges have been laid following an extensive investigation by Bancroft OPP into the death of a 69-year-old man after an incident on Sunday night.

Bancroft OPP said it responded to an assault at a home on Faraday Street at 9 p.m..

Police said they located a man at the residence. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead. 

A suspect was arrested after 4:30 a.m. Monday morning after members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and a helicopter conducted a search. 

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the police, and further information will be released as it becomes available. 

