Loyalist College hosting career fair on Wednesday

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – For those looking for summer jobs or a full-time career, Loyalist College is holding a special event to help out with this important first step.

Loyalist College is hosting a career fair on Wednesday in the college’s dining hall and gymnasium from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More than 65 employers in fields such as health, business, public safety, community services, building sciences, skilled trades, and biosciences will be on campus.

The career fair provides an opportunity for students or graduates to network with employers. Students are encouraged to bring resumes.

Loyalist students, graduates and members of the public are welcome.