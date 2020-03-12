Campus

Loyalist student government election introduces new leaders

  • March 12, 2020 at 10:11 am

The new president of Loyalist College’s student government, Jenish Patel, has said that there need to be Belleville Transit buses coming to the college more often. Photo via Loyalist College student government

By Evan Doherty

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College has a new student government.

The results of the elections held this week were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Jenish Patel, who is in second year of the civil engineering technician program, is the new president of the student government. He received 334 votes, 34 per cent of the total. Patel served as first-year leader on the student government last year and is the only returning member this year.

During his campaign, Patel said he hopes to improve the transit system for students by working with Belleville Transit to have buses to the college more often. Currently they run every half hour.

QNet News reached out to Patel for an interview but did not receive a response.

The new vice-president is Jeet Patel.

The other newly elected leaders are

  • Board of governors student representative: Nimrat Singh
  • Applied Sciences, Skills and Technology leader: Sohan Singh Panwar
  • Business Studies leader: Harjot Singh Sidhu
  • Health Sciences leader: Vidhi Patel
  • Human Studies leader: Amanpreet Singh
  • Media Studies leader: Janessa Langlois
  • International leader: Dushyant Dave

According to an email from student government’s officer manager, Nancy Simpson, there was a 30 per cent voter turnout rate.

 

 

