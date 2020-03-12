Belleville raid brings charges of possession of coke, crystal meth for trafficking

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – Three people have been charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking following a raid on a west-end Belleville home.

The raid was a result of an investigation that began early this month into the sale and distribution of crystal meth and cocaine in the city, Belleville Police said Thursday.

Cocaine and crystal meth were found in the home in Tuesday’s raid, according to police. It was carried out by the intelligence/street crime unit and the emergency response team of the Belleville Police with the help of the OPP‘s community street team and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

Police say they found 17.9 grams of crystal meth with an approximate street value of $1,800; 19.8 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,000; drug paraphernalia; and $1,040 in cash.

A 42-year-old Belleville woman, a 21-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old Toronto woman were charged with three counts each: possession of crystal meth for the purpose trafficking; possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; and possession of property obtained by crime.

They were released from custody on a promise to appear in court on April 20.