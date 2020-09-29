Driver fails 7:00 a.m. spot check say police

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – A 22-year-old Trent Hills man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired following a failed early morning spot check, police say.

Police say they stopped the vehicle, a white Chevrolet, at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The smell of alcohol emanated from the vehicle according to responding officers.

The driver failed a test from a roadside screening device and was brought in for further testing in Brighton.

He has since been released and awaits trial on Dec. 2, 2020.