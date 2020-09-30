OPP searching for suspicious vehicle in Alderville First Nation after student approached

By Beatrice Toplitsky

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Alderville First Nation community, in Northumberland County.

A student was approached by an unknown man in an older model black two-door Ford sedan at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday while riding a bicycle to school on the 2nd Line.

The driver, who is described as an older white man, tried to start a conversation with the student by offering candy, police say. The student declined and quickly left on their bike.

The driver of the vehicle was described as having grey hair, along with facial hair. Police say he is reported to be missing teeth and scars near his eyes. He was wearing a grey toque and was observed to have a strong odour of cigarettes.

The sedan has stock rims and tires with visible rust. It had tinted windows and tinted license plate covers.

Police want to speak with the driver of the vehicle or with any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

The Northumberland OPP reminds parents that it is important to have regular conversations with their kids about personal safety.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact the Northumberland OPP at 1 888 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.